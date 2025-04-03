Gade said the school is still expected to ensure a safe and habitable environment for teaching and learning.
“I am now hopeful that as the [department] we at least contributed to ensuring the wheels of justice turn again and this time they turn fast in favour of [the alleged victim] and her family,” he said.
The matter has received public attention, with many South Africans expressing outrage about how the case was being handled.
The police have ramped up investigations into the alleged rape with national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola tasking the national office's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit with overseeing the investigation.
Mboxela expressed confidence in law enforcement's ability to conclude the case.
“The ministries of police, social development, justice, education and all law enforcement entities have been seized with the case. The police ministry deployed its best human and technical resources from national office through its FCS to ensure they leave no stone unturned on investigating the matter,” she said.
“Equally the justice ministry is vetting all staff members at the school, while social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the family and her department is continuing to provide psychosocial support services to the family and the child.”
TimesLIVE
Decision to deregister school linked to alleged rape of seven-year-old revoked
Journalist
Image: Werner Hills
The Eastern Cape education department has revoked its decision to deregister an independent school in Matatiele at which a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped in October.
Education MEC Fundile Gade announced last week the department had deregistered the school after its principal had failed to co-operate with the police investigation by refusing to go for DNA testing. But after consulting the justice department and police, the department said it was convinced the matter was receiving the attention it deserved and had rescinded its decision.
“It is within this context that Gade has now waived the temporary revocation of the licence as the school cannot be closed in perpetuity,” director for communications and events Vuyiseka Mboxela said.
“The rationale behind that is that close to 600 learners [go to that school]. If we were to close the school, there would be a financial burden on parents. We are confident the SAPS will hold the matter until conclusion. We can confirm the school is given its status to operate as it was before the incident.”
The department said it was now relying on the joint justice cluster to pursue further investigations on the criminal component of the case.
Gade said the school is still expected to ensure a safe and habitable environment for teaching and learning.
“I am now hopeful that as the [department] we at least contributed to ensuring the wheels of justice turn again and this time they turn fast in favour of [the alleged victim] and her family,” he said.
The matter has received public attention, with many South Africans expressing outrage about how the case was being handled.
The police have ramped up investigations into the alleged rape with national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola tasking the national office's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit with overseeing the investigation.
Mboxela expressed confidence in law enforcement's ability to conclude the case.
“The ministries of police, social development, justice, education and all law enforcement entities have been seized with the case. The police ministry deployed its best human and technical resources from national office through its FCS to ensure they leave no stone unturned on investigating the matter,” she said.
“Equally the justice ministry is vetting all staff members at the school, while social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the family and her department is continuing to provide psychosocial support services to the family and the child.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News