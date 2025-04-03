Dedicated Gqeberha nurse’s labour of love
Hildred Gallant retired this week after 44 years of service but doesn’t plan to stop helping patients any time soon
Despite spending two-thirds of her life serving the Gqeberha community, a retired nurse from Bethelsdorp is not quite ready to take off her scrubs.
Hildred Gallant officially retired on Monday after 44 years of service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.