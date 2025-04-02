Four men shot dead, survivor with bullet wounds hid in Lenasia toilet

Police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident in Lenasia South on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said police responded to a shooting complaint along the K43 road. Upon arrival, they found three vehicles with multiple bullet holes and four dead men with gunshot wounds.

Sibeko said a fifth man with bullet wounds, suspected of being involved, was found hiding in a toilet.

“He was arrested for possession of a firearm, after a firearm was discovered in his possession with the serial number filed off. The suspect was arrested and receiving medical attention under police guard,” she said.

She added that one of the deceased was found lying in a trench with a firearm in his hand.

“The motive behind the shooting is unknown and investigations continue,” she said.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE