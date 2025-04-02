Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) condemned the behaviour of soccer fans after three coaches were damaged with permanent markers and stickers in Rosebank.
The fans, who were going to Pretoria, allegedly damaged the coaches attached to two trains while they were in Rosebank on Tuesday.
The incident forced the Gautrain to reinforce security to make sure the return trips were protected. “The behaviour of some of the fans was disappointing and completely out of line with the values we uphold,” said GMA spokesperson Albi Modise.
The GMA, in line with its commitment to support the Gauteng province's strategy of rebuilding the economy through big sporting events, had offered free Gautrain services (train and buses) for the Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
At the stadium, there were also incidents of violence.
Modise said that upon arriving at Rosebank Station, on their way to Pretoria, a number of soccer fans began plastering stickers on the walls and windows of the train.
When asked to stop, some of them responded in a threatening manner towards the staff, prompting security personnel to intervene.
Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches
Fans who went to watch the Mamelodi Sundowns Caf quarterfinal match at Loftus in Pretoria found with stones in their pockets
Image: Supplied/GMA
Image: Supplied/GMA
“Additionally, these fans were seen smoking and drinking alcohol on the train, in direct violation of Gautrain rules.
“Three coaches (attached to two trains) were damaged with permanent markers and stickers placed,” he said.
They had to request reinforcements from the police, provincial traffic cops and crime wardens.
The deployment was a relief, especially when they had to ensure that these fans were searched upon re-entry into the system at Hatfield.
“Some fans had stones in their pockets, and about 10 to 15 police officers were deployed to support our security personnel in the train,” Modise said.
Modise said the Gautrain system has established itself as a symbol of reliability and civility, providing a safe and orderly environment for all passengers.
He said the passengers, who come from various walks of life, have embraced a culture of mutual respect and consideration. “The behaviour that we witnessed yesterday is in stark contrast with the norm.”
Image: Supplied/GMA
He added that their actions not only tarnished the experience for other passengers but also marred the reputation of the larger community of soccer enthusiasts, who are typically passionate and spirited in a positive way.
He said GMA condemned the behaviour and remained committed to maintaining the high standards of respect and civility that their customers expect and deserve.
TimesLIVE
