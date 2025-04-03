Livingstone Hospital security guards back at their posts
Dispute settled after more protests on Wednesday morning with entrances blocked and tyres set alight
A protest by security staff at Livingstone Hospital over unpaid wages continued on Tuesday night and spilt over into Wednesday morning as management remained locked in meetings to resolve the dispute.
The demonstration which involved the burning of tyres and the blocking of hospital entrances was, fortunately, short-lived when, soon after noon, security personnel resumed their posts after their demands were met...
