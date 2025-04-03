Motorist travelling along the N2 near Knysna have been advised to use an alternative route after a truck carrying explosives was involved in an accident and caught fire, with the driver and a passenger killed.
The accident took place near the Belvidere turn-off, at about 4.20am on Thursday.
A section of road near the western exit of the town has been closed.
Knysna municipality acting head of disaster management Pam Booth said a provincial emergency response officer was also hospitalised due to fume inhalation.
“The cargo has been isolated at this stage, and the South African Police Service Explosives Unit, along with other relevant role players are currently on site.
“As a precautionary measure, the area has been isolated within a radius of at least 1km.
“An evacuation of all individuals within this radius is being implemented for public safety.”
Booth said clean-up operations would include the removal of the hazardous cargo.
She said the road closure on the N2 was from the western side of the town from the Rheenendal turn-off to the eastern side at the Red Bridge turn-off.
“Travellers are advised to be aware of this closure and to make alternative travel arrangements.
“At this time, we are unable to provide an estimated duration for the road closure.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this critical operation.
“Knysna Municipality requests that members of the public avoid the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel on site.”
The Herald
N2 near Knysna closed due to fatal truck accident, hazardous cargo
Image: KUNPISIT/123RF
Motorist travelling along the N2 near Knysna have been advised to use an alternative route after a truck carrying explosives was involved in an accident and caught fire, with the driver and a passenger killed.
The accident took place near the Belvidere turn-off, at about 4.20am on Thursday.
A section of road near the western exit of the town has been closed.
Knysna municipality acting head of disaster management Pam Booth said a provincial emergency response officer was also hospitalised due to fume inhalation.
“The cargo has been isolated at this stage, and the South African Police Service Explosives Unit, along with other relevant role players are currently on site.
“As a precautionary measure, the area has been isolated within a radius of at least 1km.
“An evacuation of all individuals within this radius is being implemented for public safety.”
Booth said clean-up operations would include the removal of the hazardous cargo.
She said the road closure on the N2 was from the western side of the town from the Rheenendal turn-off to the eastern side at the Red Bridge turn-off.
“Travellers are advised to be aware of this closure and to make alternative travel arrangements.
“At this time, we are unable to provide an estimated duration for the road closure.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this critical operation.
“Knysna Municipality requests that members of the public avoid the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel on site.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News