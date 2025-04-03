News

No fixed address: Joburg family murder suspect disowned by father

03 April 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Ahben Pillay in the Randburg magistrate's court for allegedly stabbing his mother and his brother to death. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Johannesburg man accused of murdering his mother and brother by stabbing them with a knife multiple times has nowhere to live because his father doesn't want anything to do with him. 

This emerged in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday during Ahben Pillay's brief appearance. 

Pillay, 38, told his lawyer he would stay with his surviving parent if granted bail. However, prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor told the court the investigating officer spoke to Pillay's father and he “doesn't want anything to do with the accused”. 

The case has been postponed to April 10.

Cynthia Packery and Mishan Pillay were murdered at a residential complex in Ferndale, Randburg, on March 12. At the time, Pillay was out on bail for an attempted murder which occurred in June 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man with an air rifle in Buccleuch, Sandton.

