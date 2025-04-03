Private sector to be invited to kick-start Nelson Mandela Bay’s stalled N2 nodal project
At the halfway mark of its 10-year timeline, the N2 North Nodal Development Project has yet to gain traction, prompting Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to call for the private sector to be invited to submit expressions of interest for mixed-use housing developments.
The stalled project near the Baywest Mall is envisaged to include mixed-use rental, social housing and retail and commercial developments...
