Rhodes chancellor Lex Mpati steps down after 12 years
After more than a decade of service at the helm of one of the province’s premier tertiary institutions, judge Lex Mpati is bowing out as the Rhodes University chancellor.
Mpati — the first former Rhodes University student to become chancellor and second black student to graduate with an LLB from the institution — has championed judicial integrity, education and transformation...
