Rhodes student a finalist in national playwright competition
Naledi Malotana one of four in running to have work staged at 2025 National Arts Festival
A chance to dance with destiny beckons for Rhodes University Bachelor of Fine Arts student Naledi Malotana who has been named as one of four finalists that have been selected in the Heineken National Playwright Competition.
Malotana is vying for bragging rights and the opportunity to have her production, The Glass Ceiling, staged at the 2025 National Arts Festival in addition to a R20,000 cash prize. ..
