Decomposed body washes ashore at Kings Beach

By Brandon Nel - 04 April 2025
An inquest docket has been opened after a decomposed body washed up at Kings Beach on Friday morning
BODY FOUND: An inquest docket has been opened after a decomposed body washed up at Kings Beach on Friday morning
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The decomposed body of a man washed up on Kings Beach in Gqeberha on Friday morning, leaving beachgoers horrified.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the grim discovery was made at about 10am.

“On arrival, police found the body of an adult male that was severely decomposed and mutilated by sea life.

“It is suspected that the body had been in the seawater for quite some time,” he said.

Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

The Herald

