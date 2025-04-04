The decomposed body of a man washed up on Kings Beach in Gqeberha on Friday morning, leaving beachgoers horrified.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the grim discovery was made at about 10am.
“On arrival, police found the body of an adult male that was severely decomposed and mutilated by sea life.
“It is suspected that the body had been in the seawater for quite some time,” he said.
Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
The Herald
Decomposed body washes ashore at Kings Beach
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The decomposed body of a man washed up on Kings Beach in Gqeberha on Friday morning, leaving beachgoers horrified.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the grim discovery was made at about 10am.
“On arrival, police found the body of an adult male that was severely decomposed and mutilated by sea life.
“It is suspected that the body had been in the seawater for quite some time,” he said.
Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News