Fashion powerhouses turning rags into couture

A bold and imaginative project will see local designers turn discarded fabric into remarkable haute couture garments.
Fashion with purpose is taking centre stage in Gqeberha as the Glad Rags initiative invites the public to donate unwanted textiles to fuel a unique upcycled fashion challenge.
The project, in collaboration with the Walmer Park Shopping Centre and the GFI Art Gallery, will put the spotlight on Gqeberha's home-grown talent while encouraging more mindful, sustainable fashion choices.
To bring this vision to life, the public is invited to donate unwanted textiles, which will be transformed by top designers into show-stopping looks for prominent local personalities.
These creations will then be unveiled at a glamorous event and modelled at a public fashion show.
Fashion powerhouses Anton Randall, Carlos Fritz, Morne van der Schyff, Kelly Dillon, Jason Kieck and Tham-Tham Uduojie will create custom looks for Gqeberha high-flyers Michelle Brown, Candice Parker, Lucia Mtshake-Ntshona, Julie Oates, Suriya Aroonslam-Moodley and Zenizole Gqada.
In addition to these signature pieces, the same designers will each mentor an emerging talent in crafting trendy, daywear outfits from the shared fabric pool.
It’s an opportunity for up-and-coming designers to gain hands-on experience while showcasing their innovation and flair.
The resulting collections will debut at a private reveal at the GFI Gallery on July 31 and feature in the public fashion show at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre on August 2 as part of the centre’s Women’s Month celebration.
“We’re inviting people to donate clean, reusable fabric items and offcuts,” Denise Roodt, founder and ED of Glad Rags, said.
“This project is about pushing creative boundaries while rethinking how we treat our resources,” she said.
“Waste doesn’t have to be the end of the story — it can be the beginning of something truly beautiful.”
Left-over fabrics will be donated to local charities to produce limited-edition Glad Rags tote bags, which will be available for purchase at the fashion show.
The journey from fabric pile to fashion show will be filmed by The Media Workshop Film and Television Production House.
The final project will be released as a documentary-style series, capturing the behind-the-scenes energy, personal stories and creative process that bring Glad Rags to life.
The whole process will be shared on social media.
The public is encouraged to donate clean, unwanted textiles (fabric scraps, old clothing, curtains, tablecloths); accessories (buttons, zips, lace, trims) and any other reusable fabric materials.
Donation points will be available at the information desk at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre from Friday April 11 to Saturday May 31.
The Herald
Fashion powerhouses turning rags into couture
Image: SUPPLIED
