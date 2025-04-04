News

How hard will US President Donald Trump’s tariffs hit East Cape?

Automotive and agricultural sectors will bear brunt of punitive onslaught

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 April 2025

Far-reaching US reciprocal tariffs are poised to wreak havoc on global supply chains, threatening SA’s automotive and agricultural industries, with the Eastern Cape squarely in the crossfire.

The US is the third-largest destination for SA vehicles, with about R35bn worth of vehicles shipped in 2024, accounting for 6.5% of total vehicle exports for that year...

