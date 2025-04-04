While some aspiring chefs may be well-acquainted with making butternut and chicken soups, the chefs are reinventing this family favourite with new flavour combinations, while offering tips and techniques to elevate the meal.
Invest in your health at upcoming Herald Cooking Masterclass
Image: TARYN FEMBER
With the change of season and colder weather encroaching The Herald Cooking Masterclass has a winning recipe for participants to perfect what will surely become a favourite in their family recipe books.
The “Health is Wealth” themed masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on April 24 will delve into making artisan breads with creamy chicken butternut soup.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay lecturer Wayne Oosthuizen said the meal was perfect for winter dinners, family get-togethers and a thoughtful, nutritious meal prepared for friends and family who might be ill.
“We all need to focus more on our health and wellness,” he said.
“With April being a month of family get-togethers, with all the long-weekends and religious celebrations, it is an important time to remind ourselves to not overdo it.”.
While some aspiring chefs may be well-acquainted with making butternut and chicken soups, the chefs are reinventing this family favourite with new flavour combinations, while offering tips and techniques to elevate the meal.
“We eat with our eyes first and foremost. How the plate looks can alter our perception of the dish before even tasting it,” Oosthuizen said.
The velvety smoothness of the soup will be complemented by the crispiness of freshly baked artisan bread and while some novice cooks may consider baking bread a difficult skill to acquire, chef Andre van der Merwe will demystify this during the April Masterclass.
“Chef Andre is a master baker and has years of experience training novice cooks. He will quickly and easily take them through the steps,” Oosthuizen said.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate brand manager Chantal Bust has selected the perfect handcrafted Three Peaks wines to pair with this meal.
“I would recommend the Three Peaks Chardonnay — its buttery and creamy texture complements the soup’s richness, while the unwooded finish enhances the nuttiness of the butternut,” Bust said.
“The Three Peaks Chenin Blanc is also a versatile option, with its zesty orange blossom notes and ability to stand up to creamy soups.”
Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday April 24 from 6pm to 8pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcookhealth
Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
