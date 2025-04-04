How SAIMI is turning the tide on youth unemployment

SA’s sprawling 3,900km coastline and 1.5-million-km² maritime territory — bigger than its actual land mass — presents significant opportunities to drive socioeconomic development.

According to a study conducted by the department of environmental affairs in 2013, the Oceans Economy could contribute up to R177bn to the country’s GDP and create a million jobs by 2033.

The South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) is at the helm of collaborative education, skills development, training, as well as research and innovation initiatives aimed at contributing to the unlocking of SA’s maritime potential.

Here, we take a deep dive into how SAIMI is supporting the government’s efforts to reduce unemployment and foster the creation of new businesses through skills and training programmes in the Oceans Economy.

How is SAIMI shaping the future of SA’s maritime industry?

SAIMI is mandated by the department of higher education & training to co-ordinate maritime education, training, skills development, capacity building, research and innovation, and to play an advocacy role in supporting and promoting the growth of the maritime industry in SA.

This mandate stems from the country’s vision of using the oceans as a catalyst to support economic growth and development.

The training and skills programmes undertaken and co-ordinated by SAIMI span across all the subsectors of the Oceans Economy as outlined by Operation Phakisa — a multi-stakeholder socioeconomic development programme created by the SA government in partnership with civil society, industry, entrepreneurs and academia.

Operation Phakisa subsectors include:

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration;

Marine Transport and Manufacturing;

Aquaculture;

Small Harbour Development;

Coastal and Marine Tourism; and

Marine Protection and Ocean Governance.

These programmes are directly supported by the research SAIMI undertakes either internally or through commissioned skills audits and research reports.

At the core of SAIMI’s efforts to shape the future of SA’s Oceans Economy is a focus on systems thinking. This means the institute recognises the systemic and structural bottlenecks that require new policies and reforms. As a result, it works alongside other stakeholders in implementing its mandate.

What role does government play in supporting SAIMI’s initiatives?

SAIMI is directly funded by the government through the National Skills Fund, an entity of the department of higher education & training. This funding plays a critical role in ensuring success of its Oceans Economy programmes.

Additionally, various government departments play a crucial role as stakeholders in the implementation of various projects such as skills and research initiatives.

Tell us more about the National Seafarer Development Programme (NSDP) and how it supports maritime graduates.

The NSDP focuses on supporting the graduates of seagoing programmes, such as Marine Engineering, Maritime Studies and Nautical Science, offered at Nelson Mandela University, Durban University of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology and some public TVET colleges, including uMfolozi College.

First, the NSDP offers a Work Readiness Programme that prepares final-year seagoing students for their onboard training (known as cadetship), which is required for them to earn their Certificate of Competency (CoC) and fully qualify as deck or engineer officers.

This programme helps students understand the diverse environments they will encounter during their cadetships on board foreign-going vessels, where they will be working with people from, for example, different backgrounds and cultures.

Second, through the NSDP, SAIMI supports graduates (cadets) in achieving their COCs. It collaborates with South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA)-accredited recruitment and placement providers to find training spaces (berths) on board foreign-going vessels for cadets.

To work commercially at sea, even during their cadetships, cadets must first attain a Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificate. SAIMI funds the cadets’ STCW certification as well as any advanced certificates required during their training until completion.

Additionally, SAIMI funds cadets’ stipends, personal protective equipment and meals while on board those vessels they work on.

Upon completing their sea time training, SAIMI supports cadets in preparing for, and by funding, the oral exam they must undertake with SAMSA to obtain their CoCs.

How does NSDP help reduce unemployment in the maritime sector?

The NSDP focuses on supporting cadets in completing their training. This is done with the understanding that once they have obtained their COCs, newly qualified officers will be able to find employment as the qualifications are internationally recognised and highly sought after in the shipping industry.

SAIMI is increasing its efforts to ensure that employment opportunities are embedded in the programme. It has engaged with industry partners to encourage the retention of the cadets as officers, at least for their first contract.

SAIMI is also engaging with various shipping companies to recruit officers who are newly qualified through the NSDP to ensure they gain the required work experience.

In 2023, SAIMI also launched a “seafarer database” of qualified officers, which has successfully helped match candidates with companies that have vacancies.

SAIMI recently piloted a Cruise Liner Training Programme. How will this help reduce unemployment in SA?

The Cruise Liner Training Programme is part of SAIMI’s efforts to expand the NSDP initiative to cover other aspects of seafaring.

Given the high unemployment rate in SA, particularly among the youth, the cruise liner industry presents a significant opportunity for mass employment. Not only can it offer a large number of jobs, but upskilling youth to work on board a cruise liner requires a shorter and less costly training period compared to the officer training offered through the NSDP.

The Cruise Liner Training Programme was piloted in partnership with Cennergi, a renewable energy company, and aimed to uplift unemployed youth in two Eastern Cape communities where it operates wind farms: Cookhouse and Bedford.

Tell us more about the Cruise Liner Training Programme pilot project. Has it been successful?

The pilot project aimed to equip young people with the skills and training needed to work on cruise liners worldwide, as well as to provide job placement opportunities.

It kicked off with a promotional campaign, including a radio ad and community awareness drive, to highlight the career opportunities presented by the cruise liner industry — there are positions for housekeeping, culinary, restaurant and bar staff, as well as plumbers, electricians and even upholsterers.

This was followed by the recruitment process, which concluded in October 2024. A total of 32 candidates — 16 from each of the Bedford and Cookhouse communities — were selected. They were divided into groups before completing an 11-day course at a SAMSA-accredited training institution.

The first group of 11 candidates were then given the opportunity to attend an interview with a representative from Disney Cruise Line in Gqeberha. To ensure that they would be prepared for this important interview, they underwent a two-day Work Readiness Programme facilitated by SAIMI.

Eight candidates were recruited by Disney Cruise Line on the spot, with the rest having to be placed with other cruise liners.

SAIMI and Cennergi jointly funded every aspect of the programme, covering the candidates’ transport, accommodation and training costs, as well as the expenses for passports and visas for the newly employed.

What challenges does SAIMI face in remote areas — and how are these overcome?

Some of the challenges include a lack of access to information and poor infrastructure, which can lead to delays in the implementation of projects and programmes.

SAIMI’s Dive In! App — available via Google Play and the App Store — is an example of a solution developed to overcome these challenges in rolling out its Maritime Awareness Programme. The App contains information about the careers in the Oceans Economy space and about institutions that offer such career opportunities. Recognising that the high cost of data is an obstacle in many poor and remote areas, the App is zero rated, which means one does not need data to access it.

In some areas, even though this App is available, network issues persist. However, SAIMI continues to make strides to reach all areas with its Maritime Awareness Programme through various platforms, for example school visits and career exhibitions.

What is SAIMI’s vision for the future of maritime skills development in SA?

SAIMI’s vision is to make SA an international recruitment hub for competent and qualified maritime professionals by co-ordinating and facilitating the maritime skills programmes informed by scientific research.

It is committed to working continuously with the government and all relevant stakeholders to broadly promote the country’s maritime interests and Oceans Economy agenda, as a sector that should be harnessed as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

This article was sponsored by SAIMI.