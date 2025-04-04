Nelson Mandela Bay’s budget and treasury committee has rejected a National Treasury directive which requires the municipality to align its assistance to the poor (ATTP) policy with national government guidelines, which would result in reductions.
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors oppose Treasury move to reduce assistance to poor subsidy
Metro should have final say, says committee after being told to apply directive from July 1
Nelson Mandela Bay’s budget and treasury committee has rejected a National Treasury directive which requires the municipality to align its assistance to the poor (ATTP) policy with national government guidelines, which would result in reductions.
The programme subsidises water, sanitation, refuse services, electricity and property rates for indigent residents and is funded by the equitable share grant.
Councillors responded to the directive at a committee meeting on Thursday after a letter from the National Treasury to the city.
It was agreed at the meeting that the council should have the final say.
The letter stems from recommendations made during a midyear 2024/2025 budget and performance engagement on February 20.
The city was told to reduce the subsidies from July 1.
It includes a water allocation cut from 8kl to 6kl, electricity from 75kWh to 50kWh and sewerage from 11kl to 9kl.
Municipal chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said compliance with national guidelines was unavoidable.
“This is a resolution brought by the National Treasury,” he said.
“It is a national policy which all municipalities must abide by, but we thought to bring it here for a debate so it can be council that will make a final decision on what we must do, so that when we meet the Treasury again we can provide the resolution of council so that it does not seem like it’s our decision as administration not to accept the directive.”
The reductions have already been factored into the draft 2025/2026 budget.
Despite the directive, councillors opposed the decision and refused to implement the cuts.
In the March 5 letter, Treasury local government budget analysis director Matjatji Mashoeshoe said the issue was not negotiable.
“The city must implement its credit control and debt collection policy without any element of political interference and stick to the implementation of existing financial policies such as the assistance to the poor policy, cash management and investment policy, credit control and debt management policy, and any compromise on the implementation of any financial policies will cause financial sustainability challenges,” Mashoeshoe wrote.
He said the issue had been raised in several sessions with the National Treasury.
A report tabled by Ngcelwane shows the city provides benefits which exceed the recommended guidelines.
“The National Treasury has been up in arms with the city resulting from the levels of the benefits afforded to indigent households that are greater than the national co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) recommended guidelines,” the report says.
“The argument from the Treasury is that anything incurred by the municipality greater than the national norm represents income forgone, which could have been used to fund other priorities.
“Once the city experiences any financial hardships, the Treasury will read a riot act against the city, reminding of the decisions that the city has taken to the detriment of financial sustainability.
“It is against the above background that the city may not have too many options but to accept the reduction of these allowances to be in line with the national norm.”
DA councillor Werner Senekal said there were certain aspects that the Treasury needed to take into account when dealing with the Eastern Cape, especially the Bay.
“We are the poorest province in SA with the highest unemployment rate,” he said.
“Most of our municipalities are bankrupt.
“To reduce our services to the poor is unacceptable.
“We can’t expect residents to keep coughing up when we are not delivering as expected.
“The inefficiencies of this metro will bankrupt us.
“On the other hand, I would also say we support the item only if our capital expenditure is 90-95% and our collection rate is what was budgeted for.
“But I can't understand why our government is pushing to have the poor even poorer, but as things stand, as the DA, we don’t support this.”
ANC councillor Xolani Notshe said the party did not support the instruction.
“We are against the reduction. We are putting forward that the city must encourage people to apply for the ATTP subsidy because many qualify but are not on the register.
“The register has decreased over the years, and it is embarrassing to see while people are plunged deeper into poverty.
“Let’s find other means without tampering with the subsidy.”
ANC councillor Luzuko Peter said he was not comfortable with the decision to reject the instruction which came from the committee.
He suggested the matter be taken to the council for a decision.
Acting city manager Ted Pillay said similar letters would have been sent to other municipalities which were not compliant.
“They want a uniform system used across all institutions in SA,” he said.
“The key to this issue is affordability. If we look at our tariffs, for instance, are they at an appropriate level?
“Can we still achieve the same objective if we review our tariff structure?
“Perhaps one of the solutions we can explore without rejecting this is to reduce our tariffs and charge the people less.”
Mashoeshoe, in his letter, suggested that the city conduct benchmark exercises with other cities to learn how to improve its collection rate so its financial sustainability could be improved.
Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha said the suggestion needed to be explored.
The Herald
