News

Rugby ball kicked into sea — and reclaimed 10km away

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 04 April 2025

In a tale as old as the hills, a boy lost his ball — but this Gqeberha lad got it back, in the ocean about 10km from where he lost it and more than a week later.

The story begins on March 24 when a 15-year-old boy and resident of the Vistarus Mission Station refuge for the homeless in Sydenham, walked with his friends to Klein Strandjie, a small beach between the dolosse in Deal Party ...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Daily Dose of LOL😄 with Siya Seya: Powerball winner hid winning ticket under ...
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...

Most Read