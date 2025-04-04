News

Teen rapper from Helenvale chosen to perform at festival

Keanan Booysen to show off talent at Humansdorp event

Premium
By Bryan Goliath - 04 April 2025

Despite the challenges often associated with his community, a 14-year-old boy living in the heart of Helenvale has chosen to make a difference and inspire change.

From poetry to rap, Keanan Booysen has now been chosen to participate in the Humansdorp Festival at the weekend...

