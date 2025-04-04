Teen rapper from Helenvale chosen to perform at festival
Keanan Booysen to show off talent at Humansdorp event
Despite the challenges often associated with his community, a 14-year-old boy living in the heart of Helenvale has chosen to make a difference and inspire change.
From poetry to rap, Keanan Booysen has now been chosen to participate in the Humansdorp Festival at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.