Bomb squad recovers mortar in Seaview

By Brandon Nel - 06 April 2025
The police bomb squad removed a 60mm mortar from a Seaview property
Nelson Mandela Bay’s bomb squad was called into action on Saturday after a Seaview man discovered a mortar shell while clearing his yard.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man immediately informed the authorities. 

“Kabega Park police were alerted to a 60mm mortar which was discovered on a plot in Seaview by the plot owner,” he said. 

“The mortar was uncovered while the owner was busy clearing his property and he alerted the police. 

“The SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit removed it for safe disposal.” 

Beetge said there was no threat to the surrounding community.

He said the mortar had previously been deactivated.

