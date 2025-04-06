MaXhosa brand to host inaugural thanksgiving event in Gqeberha
In a show of thanks to their loyal supporters and to pay tribute to the family’s matriarch, the MaXhosa Africa brand, which has been around for more than a decade, is set to launch its inaugural Lo NguMbulelo thanksgiving brunch in Gqeberha.
The event, which MaXhosa Africa plans to host in different parts of the province annually, will be held for the first time at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 18...
