The Herald
Police probe fatal shooting in Bethelsdorp
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo
A woman was shot dead and a man severely wounded during a brawl in Bethelsdorp in the early hours of Sunday.
The wounded man is said to be fighting for his life.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the heated argument in Ramaphosa Village got out of control at about 3.30am when a man allegedly pulled out a gun.
Beetge said a 20-year-old woman was shot dead and a 23-year-old man was wounded.
The woman died at the scene and the man was admitted to hospital.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
“An argument broke out while a group of friends were drinking,” Beetge said.
“The man was shot in his upper body.
“The woman died at the scene.”
Beetge said cases of murder and attempted murder were under investigation.
The Herald
