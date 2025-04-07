News

Digital divide must be handled sensitively, says minister

By Nomazima Nkosi - 07 April 2025

The digital divide needs to be addressed urgently.

This is according to communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi, who warned that if left unaddressed the divide would become the new face of global inequality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters
EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs | REUTERS

Most Read