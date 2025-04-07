Report flags political bias, instability and unqualified staff in municipality
A draft report mapping out the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s electricity turnaround strategy has laid bare a leadership crisis in the city, political interference and the hiring of unqualified staff, ultimately hampering its ability to ensure energy stability.
The report, presented to the mayoral committee more than a week ago, highlights how unstable coalitions have led to political bias, nepotism and the hiring of unqualified personnel across key municipal departments...
