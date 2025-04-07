Schools’ private fundraisers take a beating after booze ban
Kirkwood High one of those hard hit, with loss of venue for ‘Wildsfees’
The Eastern Cape education department’s blanket ban on alcohol on school premises, even at private and after-hours fundraising events, has sparked significant backlash, with numerous schools expressing their discontent.
One school has lost out on more than half-a-million rand in funding from a single event due to the new restrictions...
