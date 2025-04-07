The art of war
While battles continue along the eastern borders of Ukraine, the artists and historians have identified the importance of preserving the country’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.
Meanwhile, new works of art have played a valuable role in raising awareness about the ongoing conflict, with world-renowned artists drawing attention to the devastation, and inspiring others to create their own works of “resistance art”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.