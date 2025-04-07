Windvogel pastor shows love for community by fixing water leaks
Preaching from a pulpit, delivering communion or praying for the sick — these are all acts that fall within the ambit of a priest but a Windvogel pastor is taking his community service to new heights by getting down and dirty fixing leaks.
Pastor Brendan Olivier has spent weeks not only proclaiming the good news during his Sunday services at God’s Property International but also putting it into practice by sharing his skill to help residents resolve long-standing water leaks. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.