All protocols were observed for George building that collapsed, says municipality
The George municipality has distanced itself from the damning findings related to the collapse of the building under construction in George that killed 34 people, claiming that all its standard protocols had been observed before the start of the project.
George municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards said the onus was on the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to oversee the on-site construction development, adding that the municipal plans had approved the construction of a five-storey building before breaking ground on the project in 2023...
