Baby Luca waiting for a miracle
Little one with rare cancer in desperate need of match for liver transplant
At just two years old, little Luca is fighting the biggest battle of her life after being diagnosed with Pretext IV Hepatoblastoma — an aggressive form of childhood liver cancer.
Having already endured 12 cycles of chemotherapy, the twin now needs a miracle liver match for her transplant...
