News

Baby Luca waiting for a miracle

Little one with rare cancer in desperate need of match for liver transplant

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 April 2025

At just two years old, little Luca is fighting the biggest battle of her life after being diagnosed with Pretext IV Hepatoblastoma — an aggressive form of childhood liver cancer.

Having already endured 12 cycles of chemotherapy, the twin now needs a miracle liver match for her transplant...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters
EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs | REUTERS

Most Read