Chaos erupted on the M19 before sunrise on Tuesday as a 38-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay businessman was ripped from his vehicle and kidnapped in a shocking, military-style ambush.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said shortly after 5.30am, gunmen opened fire on the man’s Toyota Fortuner, forcing him to come to a stop.
The attackers then dragged him out the vehicle and bundled him into a white Toyota Quantum minibus.
She said the victim, a Chinese national, was returning from the fresh produce market when he was ambushed.
“The victim was travelling on the M19 en route to his business in Kariega, after he returned from the fresh produce market,” she said.
“As he was approaching the M17 turn-off, a white Toyota Quantum minibus was parked across the road.
“Shots were fired at the vehicle, which was forced to come to a stop.”
She said three people then approached the vehicle, forced the victim out, and shoved him into the minibus before driving off.
“No ransom has been demanded yet.”
Janse van Rensburg said cases of attempted murder and kidnapping had been opened for investigation.
The Herald
Businessman kidnapped in Bay after shots fired at his vehicle
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Chaos erupted on the M19 before sunrise on Tuesday as a 38-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay businessman was ripped from his vehicle and kidnapped in a shocking, military-style ambush.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said shortly after 5.30am, gunmen opened fire on the man’s Toyota Fortuner, forcing him to come to a stop.
The attackers then dragged him out the vehicle and bundled him into a white Toyota Quantum minibus.
She said the victim, a Chinese national, was returning from the fresh produce market when he was ambushed.
“The victim was travelling on the M19 en route to his business in Kariega, after he returned from the fresh produce market,” she said.
“As he was approaching the M17 turn-off, a white Toyota Quantum minibus was parked across the road.
“Shots were fired at the vehicle, which was forced to come to a stop.”
She said three people then approached the vehicle, forced the victim out, and shoved him into the minibus before driving off.
“No ransom has been demanded yet.”
Janse van Rensburg said cases of attempted murder and kidnapping had been opened for investigation.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News