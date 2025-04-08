Day of joy as Kwazakhele residents receive RDP homes after decades-long wait
After waiting more than two decades, Kwazakhele resident Evelyn Tabata finally received the keys to her new home on Monday.
The 83-year-old grandmother could not believe that after losing her husband and raising six of her children in shacks, she finally had a home to leave for her grandchildren...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.