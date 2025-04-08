Despatch toddler’s tragic death in horror crash
When a two-year-old child saw his older brother standing on the other side of the street, holding a lollipop, he ran excitedly across the road to collect his sweet treat.
But in a cruel twist of fate, a car struck him and his young life was taken in the blink of an eye...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.