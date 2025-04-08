‘He is out there and I am afraid’
Gqeberha woman’s life a living nightmare after alleged attacker released on bail
Having been stabbed, stripped naked and then paraded through the streets of Booysen Park before being raped, a Gqeberha woman is reliving her nightmare after her alleged attacker was released on bail.
Despite her humiliating ordeal, the 46-year-old woman, who cannot be named as she is the victim of an alleged sexual crime, said she was now living in fear of the man she once loved...
