Irregularities contributed to George building collapse — report

Multiple violations uncovered in investigation by National Home Builders Registration Council, says minister

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 April 2025

Almost a year after the deadly collapse of a building under construction in George, a parliamentary briefing has revealed a myriad of procedural violations and oversight failures which contributed to the disaster that claimed 34 lives.

Addressing parliament’s human settlements committee on Friday, human settlements minister Thembi Simelane said while building plans had been approved only for a single-storey structure, five had been constructed...

