Letter penned by little girl leads to jailing of rapists

An old letter discovered by a young girl uncovered a frightening family secret and ultimately led to two Gqeberha brothers being jailed for rape.
The brothers, aged 30 and 22, respectively, had raped their young cousin, who was just seven years old at the time.
The convicted rapists are not being named to protect the identity of the victim.
According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the crimes occurred in June 2014 at a house in Soweto-on-Sea.
In 2018, the victim’s younger sister was playing with old books at home when she discovered a letter inside, written by her older sister, detailing what had happened to her.
She then gave it to their mother, who confronted the young girl and she finally opened up about her ordeal.
The mother immediately confronted the brothers, but they denied the allegations.
The victim’s mother then reported the matter to the police, and the brothers were arrested.
The child was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical and psychological treatment.
During the trial, Gqeberha regional court prosecutor Wonga Jita led the evidence of the victim.
She testified that after school, she would go to her aunt’s house, where one of the brothers lived.
Whenever her aunt was not around, he would sexually assault her on multiple occasions.
On one occasion, her other cousin visited the house and he was instructed by his brother to rape her, which he did.
Additional evidence was provided by the victim’s mother, who detailed her confrontation with the brothers and their family.
A medical report also confirmed the possibility of penetration.
Court preparation officer Eric Blouw compiled a victim impact statement which outlined the significant psychological and emotional trauma the complainant girl had suffered as a result of the assaults.
One of the brothers, who was an adult at the time of the offence, was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The other brother, who was a minor at the time of the offence, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.
It was also ordered that their names be entered into the National Sexual Offenders Register.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo commended the prosecuting team for securing a conviction and suitable sentence.
He said the sentence sent a clear message that such crimes would not be tolerated, and that the justice system would hold perpetrators accountable, ensuring that vulnerable victims were protected.
The Herald
Letter penned by little girl leads to jailing of rapists
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
