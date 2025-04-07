Life imprisonment for three policemen who murdered suspect in custody

Three Free State police officers who murdered a man they arrested in 2022 have been sentenced to life in prison.
The Phuthaditjhaba regional court on Monday sentenced Sgt Mbekeni Canuel Dladla, 46, Const Bongani Selby Zondo, 36, and Const Richard Mohau Balene, 41, after finding them guilty of murdering Thabo Moses Mopeli while he was in custody.
The policemen were also sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment on each of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were also declared unfit to possess firearms.
Two other victims in this matter, Thapelo Johannes Sekete, 32, and Thabang Mopeli, 32, alleged that on May 21 2022, they were walking towards a local tavern when a police van stopped next to them. They were arrested for drinking in public and were later joined by Thabo Mopeli who was arrested for business robbery.
The witnesses testified that the police started to beat Thabo Mopeli with a firearm butt while questioning him about the whereabouts of a firearm.
They said they were also assaulted at the back of the police van by the police officers.
They were then driven to Tseseng police station where the three members continued to assault Thabo Mopeli until he succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault.
“During the trial, the court found that the officers abused their authority and failed in their constitutional duty to protect the public. Instead, they used excessive and unlawful force, resulting in a senseless and avoidable death,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
In addition to the criminal convictions, internal disciplinary processes resulted in the officers being sanctioned with two-month suspensions without pay.
“The NPA commends the excellent investigative work of Victor Jabulisa Radebe from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the sterling prosecution by regional court prosecutor Keiso Abiner Leballo, whose dedication and professionalism ensured that justice was served,” Senokoatsane said.
He said the sentences would send a strong message that abuse of power, especially by those entrusted to uphold the law, would not be tolerated.
TimesLIVE
Life imprisonment for three policemen who murdered suspect in custody
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Three Free State police officers who murdered a man they arrested in 2022 have been sentenced to life in prison.
The Phuthaditjhaba regional court on Monday sentenced Sgt Mbekeni Canuel Dladla, 46, Const Bongani Selby Zondo, 36, and Const Richard Mohau Balene, 41, after finding them guilty of murdering Thabo Moses Mopeli while he was in custody.
The policemen were also sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment on each of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were also declared unfit to possess firearms.
Two other victims in this matter, Thapelo Johannes Sekete, 32, and Thabang Mopeli, 32, alleged that on May 21 2022, they were walking towards a local tavern when a police van stopped next to them. They were arrested for drinking in public and were later joined by Thabo Mopeli who was arrested for business robbery.
The witnesses testified that the police started to beat Thabo Mopeli with a firearm butt while questioning him about the whereabouts of a firearm.
They said they were also assaulted at the back of the police van by the police officers.
They were then driven to Tseseng police station where the three members continued to assault Thabo Mopeli until he succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault.
“During the trial, the court found that the officers abused their authority and failed in their constitutional duty to protect the public. Instead, they used excessive and unlawful force, resulting in a senseless and avoidable death,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
In addition to the criminal convictions, internal disciplinary processes resulted in the officers being sanctioned with two-month suspensions without pay.
“The NPA commends the excellent investigative work of Victor Jabulisa Radebe from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the sterling prosecution by regional court prosecutor Keiso Abiner Leballo, whose dedication and professionalism ensured that justice was served,” Senokoatsane said.
He said the sentences would send a strong message that abuse of power, especially by those entrusted to uphold the law, would not be tolerated.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News