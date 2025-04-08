Mabuyane meets business leaders as Trump’s tariffs kick in

Days after US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on goods from SA, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane met the business community in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
Mabuyane, who was in the city for the G20 digital economy working group at the Boardwalk, met big business at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber offices in Gqeberha.
Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are expected to disrupt global supply chains, which have the potential of threatening SA’s automotive and agricultural industries, key economic sectors for the province.
Mabuyane said the meeting acknowledged the urgency to develop responsive strategies to the economic policies emanating from the US.
“The effect of these tariffs could severely affect Eastern Cape exports, particularly in the automotive and citrus sectors.
“We cannot afford to be complacent in the face of growing economic pressures. Our strength lies in our collective action.
“This partnership between government and business is critical in unlocking economic opportunities, tackling local challenges and ensuring our province remains globally competitive,” he said.
Mabuyane met chamber acting president Kevin Naidoo, chair of the CEO’s Forum and VW Group Africa managing director Martina Biene and business chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.
The premier was accompanied by economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Nonkqubela Pieters and mayor Babalwa Lobishe.
Mabuyane said the government and the chamber both agreed to fast-track interventions that would ensure that the metro remained an attractive and competitive investment destination.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of diversifying trade partnerships and strengthening relationships with the European Union and Southeast Asia, he said.
Mabuyane is expected back in the city next week for a visit with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is expected to conduct an oversight visit at the Coega Industrial Zone as well as hold a joint cabinet meeting next week.
The Herald
Mabuyane meets business leaders as Trump’s tariffs kick in
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
