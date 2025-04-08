News

One person dead after boat capsizes on KZN south coast

08 April 2025
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
One person died when a boat capsized off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
One person died when a boat capsized off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Image: SUPPLIED

One person was killed when a boat capsized in the sea off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS responded to the Rocky Bay Ski Boat Club after the boat carrying five people capsized in the morning.

“One occupant was declared deceased at the scene. The other four occupants sustained minor injuries and after being evaluated by IPSS Medical Rescue they chose not to be transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 08 April 2025
Displaced residents trickle back to Sudan's capital area | REUTERS

Most Read