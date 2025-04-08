One person was killed when a boat capsized in the sea off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS responded to the Rocky Bay Ski Boat Club after the boat carrying five people capsized in the morning.
“One occupant was declared deceased at the scene. The other four occupants sustained minor injuries and after being evaluated by IPSS Medical Rescue they chose not to be transported to hospital.”
TimesLIVE
One person dead after boat capsizes on KZN south coast
Senior reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
One person was killed when a boat capsized in the sea off Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS responded to the Rocky Bay Ski Boat Club after the boat carrying five people capsized in the morning.
“One occupant was declared deceased at the scene. The other four occupants sustained minor injuries and after being evaluated by IPSS Medical Rescue they chose not to be transported to hospital.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News