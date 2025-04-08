Questions raised over ‘unlawful’ acting city manager, COO positions
Officials should stop working until council approves appointments, says DA
The DA is pushing for Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Ted Pillay and acting chief operating officer Lonwabo Ngoqo to stop working until the council approves the appointments.
The DA argues that until co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams submits a report to the council outlining the support package under which the two administrators were seconded, their presence is unlawful and exposes the municipality to legal risk...
