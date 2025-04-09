Any Eastern Cape school that allows for alcohol to be sold on the premises, even at private functions, will face strong consequences.
Booze ban on school premises will be strictly enforced — MEC
Image: WERNER HILLS
Any Eastern Cape school that allows for alcohol to be sold on the premises, even at private functions, will face strong consequences.
This is according to Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade.
He said schools which held permanent liquor licences had been directed not to renew them or seek their immediate cancellation.
Gade was speaking at the Bhisho legislature on Tuesday for his 2025/2026 budget and policy speech.
The department has been allocated R44.6bn for the 2025/2026 financial year.
“The department has taken a solemn decision to designate all schools as alcohol-free zones.”
This comes as the Eastern Cape Liquor Act 10 of 2003, along with new regulations effected on March 1 2025, has extended the required distance for liquor-licensed premises from 100m to 500m.
The blanket ban on alcohol on school premises, even at private and after-hours fundraising events, has sparked significant backlash, with numerous schools expressing their discontent.
Principals have cited the necessity for private fundraising to cover the shortfall in the department’s funding for regular maintenance, upgrades to facilities and much-needed equipment.
Though the initial drafts of the then Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill included sections which proposed the sale of alcohol under strictly monitored and regulated circumstances at schools, the clause has since been removed.
The Eastern Cape education department has stood firm on its decision to ban alcohol on school premises, regardless of the nature of the social or fundraising event.
Gade said it was troubling that reports indicated alcohol leaflets were being found at some schools.
“Schools should reinforce their drug and alcohol policies by implementing strict guidelines and ensuring they are effectively communicated to students, parents and staff.
“Any school found violating these policies, such as tolerating the presence of alcohol leaflets or failing to address reported cases, should face strict consequences.
“The campaign against drug and alcohol abuse in Eastern Cape schools must be urgently revamped to ensure that all institutions, especially former model C schools, adhere to the expected code of conduct,” he said.
He did not detail what the consequences would be.
For noncompliant schools, Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said the consequences would be faced by the principals.
“We will deal with the principals,” she said.
Gade said the department had a R138.9bn budget for the medium-term expenditure framework.
With the March deadline set by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to eliminate pit latrines missed, Gade said the province was actively addressing the crisis.
“To date, 312 schools have been upgraded with modern sanitation facilities,” he said.
Mboxela said 96 pit latrines were left in the province.
The Herald
