Boy, 13, charged with shooting cousin in the face with dad's gun
Father charged with negligent handling of a firearm
A 13-year-old Mpumalanga boy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his 15-year-old cousin in the face on Saturday.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the teenager stole the safe's key from a wardrobe and took his father's gun.
“It also surfaced that the suspect was playing with a firearm when the unfortunate incident occurred, wherein the firearm was discharged, hitting the cousin in the cheek. The victim was taken to hospital and the suspect was taken to the police station,” she said.
Ndubane said the father has been charged with negligent handling of a firearm.
The suspect was released in to the care of his parents, and he is expected to appear at the Mkobola magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.
