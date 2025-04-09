Councillors want to dig deeper into drain-cleaning project
Acting city manager asked to get tender docket from NPA over missing funds
Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting city manager Ted Pillay has been instructed to write to the National Prosecuting Authority to obtain the 2018 drain cleaning tender docket, in which R9m in public funds went unaccounted for.
The instruction came from the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) after councillors rejected a report recommending the council close an investigation into the missing public funds from the R21m project...
