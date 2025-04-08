Distraught family want to know how their missing child drowned

It was the second time the child went missing after he once boarded the wrong taxi at a packed Durban beachfront

Premium By MFUNDO MKHIZE -

The distraught family of grade 2 Nsimbini Primary School pupil Siqalo Ntlooa, who disappeared after a day out with three friends, are puzzled that the boy, who knew he couldn't swim, was found drowned.



Siqalo Phumelela Ntlooa, 7, and his friends left their Mayville informal settlement home on Sunday accompanied by four dogs for a walk to a bushy area near Cato Manor...