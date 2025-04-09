Eighty years on and still flying high
Eight decades on and the South African Airforce Association (SAAFA) is still flying high, providing support and solace to the men and women who served in the South African Airforce, and their dependants.
SAAFA was founded in 1945 by World War 1 pilot Colonel Rod Douglas to lend a hand to demobilised airmen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.