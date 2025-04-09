Graduation season kicks off at NMU
More than 6,200 students to be capped, four honorary doctorates to be conferred
After years of sacrifice, struggles and triumphs, the time has finally arrived for thousands of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students to be capped during its autumn graduation ceremony that will kick off in Gqeberha from Friday.
NMU will also confer honorary doctorates on four decorated figures in recognition of their contribution to the fields of music, accounting, African feminist theory and environmental sustainability...
