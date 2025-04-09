Home affairs fires six more officials as anti-corruption drive intensifies

The department of home affairs has dismissed six more officials with immediate effect for acts of fraud and corruption as part of its efforts to root out wrongdoing within its ranks.
This brings the number of officials fired since July 2024 to 33.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said six other employees had been issued final written warnings, while criminal prosecutions continue against others implicated in corrupt activities.
“Eight convictions have been secured, with prison sentences between four and 18 years, with another 19 prosecutions under way. Cleaning up,” said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber.
The dismissals come two weeks after the launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, a co-ordinated initiative between home affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
“The latest dismissals follow the recent launch of the forum, which has strengthened co-ordination between home affairs, the BMA, the SIU and the NPA,” the department said.
Schreiber praised the department and its partners for acting swiftly in the fight against corruption.
“The speed at which home affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates swift progress can be made in the fight against the scourge. I have made it clear to the department that delays will not be tolerated and we will not rest until every corrupt official has been fired,” he said.
“I applaud the inter-departmental teams for their progress in ensuring we wash the stain of corruption and state capture off home affairs so it becomes the proud institution our country deserves. My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable.”
TimesLIVE
Multimedia reporter
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Modiegi Mashamaite (edit)
