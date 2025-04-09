Homestead Restaurant serves as haven for artists in George
The Homestead Restaurant in Thembalethu has opened its doors to aspiring and seasoned artists in George, giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent while getting time to unwind and talk about the issues affecting them.
Restaurant owner Unam Gila, who also owns tour company Explore our Hood, said the idea was to create a space where everyone could be themselves, express their emotions and connect with like-minded individuals...
