An off-duty police officer was fatally shot in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.
Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the officer parked his vehicle on a roadside and headed to a tuckshop when he was accosted by suspects who fired shots at him.
The attackers fled in a silver VW Polo.
Spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Police officer fatally shot in Inanda
Image: Rusa
An off-duty police officer was fatally shot in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.
Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the officer parked his vehicle on a roadside and headed to a tuckshop when he was accosted by suspects who fired shots at him.
The attackers fled in a silver VW Polo.
Spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News