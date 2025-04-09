News

Police officer fatally shot in Inanda

By Mfundo Mkhize - 09 April 2025
One of the spent bullets found at the scene of the shooting.
One of the spent bullets found at the scene of the shooting.
Image: Rusa

An off-duty police officer was fatally shot in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the officer parked his vehicle on a roadside and headed to a tuckshop when he was accosted by suspects who fired shots at him.

The attackers fled in a silver VW Polo. 

Spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you get a 7-seater on a R3 000p/m budget?| Land Rover Discovery 4, Ford ...
DA councillor demands answers after Mashatile's convoy drives on road side of ...

Most Read