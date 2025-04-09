Premier’s office allocates R70m to pay off student debt
The Eastern Cape premier’s office will facilitate the payment of R70m to settle historical debts at three universities in the province, benefiting more than 2,000 students.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced this on Tuesday when he delivered his office’s budget and policy speech for the 2025/2026 financial year at the Bhisho legislature...
