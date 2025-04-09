Protesters block N2 between Wells Estate and Bluewater Bay

Traffic was halted and vehicles were set on fire on Tuesday evening when Elephant Park informal settlement residents protested against delays in electrification at the settlement, blocking the N2 between Wells Estate and Bluewater Bay with burning tyres.
According to Ward 60 councillor Thembinkosi Mafana, electrification of the settlement near Wells Estate has been on hold since November 2024 due to the unavailability of electricity meters.
“Infrastructure started being installed in late August but the electrification could not be completed because there were no meter boxes,” Mafana said.
“This has been an ongoing issue since November, when work stopped.
“So it is not just Elephant Park, but the whole metro that is affected as no informal settlements are being electrified.”
Mafana, who is also the political head for human settlements, said a meeting was held earlier on Tuesday with the residents.
“I cannot lie and say when the boxes are likely to be available because they were supposed to have been purchased by November,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality had engaged directly with the residents on Tuesday to provide a comprehensive update on the status of the electrification project.
“The delay, which has persisted, was due to a shortage of electricity meters, which impacted the completion of the installation.
“We are pleased to announce that a contractor has officially been appointed today on a three-year contract, and the rollout of the remaining work will now proceed.
“While the right to protest is protected in our democracy, the municipality strongly condemns the vandalism of infrastructure as a form of protest,” Soyaya said.
“Such acts not only endanger the lives of residents but also disrupt essential services and are in violation of the law.
“We urge communities to work with us through established channels to address service delivery challenges, as we remain committed to improving the quality of life for all residents.”
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
The Herald
Protesters block N2 between Wells Estate and Bluewater Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
