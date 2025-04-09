Several political parties voiced concern, questioning the legality and necessity of the SANDF’s presence.
The EFF wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza demanding clarity. In the letter, EFF national chairperson and parliamentary chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu raised constitutional concerns.
“In terms of s the constitution, only the president may authorise the employment of the defence force in cooperation with the police service,” she said.
“The constitution prescribes that when the defence force is employed as envisaged in the constitution, the president must inform parliament promptly and in appropriate detail of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, any place where the force is being employed, the number of people involved and the period for which the force is expected to be employed.”
Nolutshungu demanded transparency from the Presidency: “If the president formally communicated to parliament his intention to deploy the SANDF to assist the police service in providing security at protests for justice for Cwecwe. the speaker should urgently share the letter the president sent to parliament in this regard.”
The GOOD Party echoed similar sentiments, while expressing its shock at the presence of the SANDF and questioned the necessity of military involvement in a civilian protest.
On X African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader and MP Vuyo Zungula said: “Foreigners recently protested and blocked access to court in Middelburg. Government never deployed the SANDF.”
SANDF denies deployment to #JusticeForCwecwe march amid uproar over soldiers’ presence
Multimedia reporter
Image: SANDF
The department of defence has denied authorising the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel to the #JusticeForCwecwe march in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. This is despite public outrage and a political backlash over the presence of uniformed soldiers at the peaceful protest.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the department addressed the controversy. “The SANDF has noted with concern reports and allegations of the ‘deployment’ in Matatiele to monitor a community march against gender-based violence (GBV),” it said.
“The SANDF can confirm there has been no such deployment. We wish to state the SANDF has members in the area on border safeguarding duties and nothing else. We would like to express sincere regret regarding the incident where our soldiers were seen during the march against GBV in Matatiele.”
The military reiterated its support for the fight against GBV.
“The SANDF is a gender-sensitive organisation and supports gender programmes. We are cognisant of the unacceptable high levels of GBV and the prevalence of violence against women and children, and support any intervention by institutions and citizens aimed at dealing with violence against our women and children.”
The protest on Tuesday was aimed at raising awareness about the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl, affectionately known as Cwecwe, at Bergview College in October 2024. The march was widely described as peaceful but the visible presence of soldiers alongside police officers alarmed many.
Several political parties voiced concern, questioning the legality and necessity of the SANDF’s presence.
The EFF wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza demanding clarity. In the letter, EFF national chairperson and parliamentary chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu raised constitutional concerns.
“In terms of s the constitution, only the president may authorise the employment of the defence force in cooperation with the police service,” she said.
“The constitution prescribes that when the defence force is employed as envisaged in the constitution, the president must inform parliament promptly and in appropriate detail of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, any place where the force is being employed, the number of people involved and the period for which the force is expected to be employed.”
Nolutshungu demanded transparency from the Presidency: “If the president formally communicated to parliament his intention to deploy the SANDF to assist the police service in providing security at protests for justice for Cwecwe. the speaker should urgently share the letter the president sent to parliament in this regard.”
The GOOD Party echoed similar sentiments, while expressing its shock at the presence of the SANDF and questioned the necessity of military involvement in a civilian protest.
On X African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader and MP Vuyo Zungula said: “Foreigners recently protested and blocked access to court in Middelburg. Government never deployed the SANDF.”
ActionSA’s chief whip Lerato Ngobeni addressed the matter in a letter to defence minister Angie Motshekga. “We were alarmed to witness live news footage showing defence personnel present at the protest,” she said.
She reminded the minister that the deployment of the SANDF is a constitutional matter. “As you are acutely aware, the employment of the SANDF within the borders of the republic is an extraordinary measure strictly governed by the constitution and the Defence Act.”
She raised concerns about the legal process not being followed.
“To date no such notice to parliament has been furnished, nor has any gazette been made publicly available. This omission is not only procedurally unacceptable but is in flagrant violation of the law. The use of armed defence force personnel in what is clearly a civilian protest raises alarm about the growing militarisation of public order policing and the apparent disregard for constitutional safeguards,” she said.
"The citizens of South Africa have every right to protest peacefully without intimidation from soldiers whose employment is meant for the defence of the republic, not the suppression of democratic dissent."
Ngobeni called on Motshekga to furnish ActionSA in the next 24 hours with:
Social media users have meanwhile also voiced their dismay, with many questioning the optics of military personnel at a peaceful demonstration calling for justice for a child survivor of rape:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News